Nintendo Switch is Loaded with Hidden NES Golf Game

Nintendo Switch homebrew developers spotted a playable NES game on the Nintendo Switch. The Nintendo Switch has this game installed since day one. The system file is named flog, which is golf spelled reverse. The classic NES game has been enhanced for the Switch. Nintendo added support for motion control and a two-player mode.

Screenshots of the Nintendo Switch NES Golf game can be seen on SwitchBrew. It is not known yet how Flog is launched on the Nintendo Switch. It could be an Easter egg that Nintendo planted. Flog gives a glimpse of the Virtual Console for the Nintendo Switch. Nintendo might add motion control to classic games.

A commenter on GBATemp (via Reddit) claims that he was able to launch the Flog game on his Switch, but doesn't know how he did it.

The Nintendo Switch launched on March 3, 2017. Nintendo has sold 4.70 million Nintendo Switch consoles in the first three months, the video game maker revealed on July 26. This week Nintendo announced that about 100 Nintendo Switch games from independent developers are coming to the popular console.

The Nintendo Switch will be in short supply during the Holiday season. Experts have pointed out that Nintendo has not increased the sales forecast during the last earnings call despite rising demand, especially in Japan. Nintendo has repeated in a recent statement to ramp up the Nintendo Switch production for the upcoming Holiday season. On top of that, Nintendo America President Reggie Fils-Aime has warned again in September that the company might not be able to make enough Nintendo Switch consoles.