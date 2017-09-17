 
 

Nintendo Switch Is Loaded With Hidden NES Golf Game

Posted: Sep 17 2017, 9:20am CDT | by Luigi Lugmayr, in News | Technology News

 

There is an Easter egg on your Nintendo Switch.

Nintendo Switch homebrew developers spotted a playable NES game on the Nintendo Switch. The Nintendo Switch has this game installed since day one. The system file is named flog, which is golf spelled reverse. The classic NES game has been enhanced for the Switch. Nintendo added support for motion control and a two-player mode.

Screenshots of the Nintendo Switch NES Golf game can be seen on SwitchBrew. It is not known yet how Flog is launched on the Nintendo Switch. It could be an Easter egg that Nintendo planted. Flog gives a glimpse of the Virtual Console for the Nintendo Switch. Nintendo might add motion control to classic games. 

A commenter on GBATemp (via Reddit) claims that he was able to launch the Flog game on his Switch, but doesn't know how he did it.

The Nintendo Switch is in stock online at GameStop.com and at Walmart.com according to the latest Nintendo Switch Stock report. If you want to wait to buy individual $299.99 Nintendo Switch consoles online, you can download The Tracker app to receive notification on your smartphone in case the Nintendo Switch is in stock online at Amazon, Walmart or other major retailers. 

Walmart had the Nintendo Switch in stock online several times in the past days. You can also now get in stock notifications in real-time on Twitter at the new @TheTrackerApp account.

The reseller prices of the Nintendo Switch are under pressure as the lower demand during summer continues. A Nintendo Switch can be found for as little as $350 on Amazon's marketplace.

The Nintendo Switch launched on March 3, 2017. Nintendo has sold 4.70 million Nintendo Switch consoles in the first three months, the video game maker revealed on July 26. This week Nintendo announced that about 100 Nintendo Switch games from independent developers are coming to the popular console.

The Nintendo Switch will be in short supply during the Holiday season. Experts have pointed out that Nintendo has not increased the sales forecast during the last earnings call despite rising demand, especially in Japan. Nintendo has repeated in a recent statement to ramp up the Nintendo Switch production for the upcoming Holiday season. On top of that, Nintendo America President Reggie Fils-Aime has warned again in September that the company might not be able to make enough Nintendo Switch consoles.

This story may contain affiliate links.

Luigi Lugmayr is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

