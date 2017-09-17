SNES Classic Countdown: Stores, Stock and Everything You Need To Know

The SNES Classic Edition goes on sale on Friday, September 29. This is in less than two weeks. The SNES Classic will be easier to get than thought. Nintendo announced last week that more units of Super NES Classic Edition will ship on September 29 in the U.S. than were shipped of NES Classic Edition all last year.

Leaked SNES Classic stock levels for ToysRUs, Walmart and Target support Nintendo's claim, but also put it into perspective. Stores will have between 30 and 90 SNES Classic units in stock on launch day. The $79.99 SNES Classic will still sell out on release day, despite the increased supply.

You have to still put in some effort to get a SNES Classic on release day. Lines at stores will begin hours ahead of the stores opening hours. How early you have to line up depends on the popularity of your local store.

Nintendo also announced to continue to produce the SNES Classic into 2018. Eventually, everybody who wants a SNES Classic will get one. The Japanese video game company even brings back the NES Classic in summer of 2018. Depending on how many SNES Classic units Nintendo is able to ship during the Holiday season, we might even see Black Friday SNES Classic deals.

Starting September 29, the SNES Classic will be available at the following online stores:

Amazon

GameStop

Walmart

Best Buy

Target

ToysRUs

Play-Asia

B&H Photo

Five of Nintendo's major retail partners offered the new retro console for pre-order on August 22. All stores have quickly sold out of the SNES Classic. We have published a complete rundown of how the whole SNES Classic pre-order craziness. Follow I4U News on Twitter to not miss the next SNES Classic availability update.

To make the most out of the SNES Classic retro gaming console, there is a comprehensive companion book that will be released on the same day as the SNES Classic. Playing With Super Power: Nintendo SNES Classics is available for pre-order on Amazon.com for $30.01.