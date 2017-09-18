 
 

Hatchimals Surprise Pre-order Launched At Walmart

Posted: Sep 18 2017, 2:25am CDT

 

The preorder for the new Hatchimals Surprise is available now at walmart.com.

The new 2017 Hatchimals Surprise are available for pre-order starting Monday, September 18. Walmart.com is the first store to offer the new 2017 Hatchimals for pre-order.

Walmart is offering the Hatchimals Surprise Purple Egg for $69.97, the Walmart exclusive Hatchimals Surprise Zuffin for $69.97 and the Hatchimals Giraven for $69.97. The new Hatchimals went up for pre-order at Walmart.com starting midnight Pacific.

Online inventory tracking app The Tracker will be sending out alerts when the Hatchimals Suprise toys are available for pre-order at more stores today. The Tracker app also tweets now real-time online inventory notifications on Twitter at @TheTrackerApp.

We expect besides Walmart, that ToysRusGameStopTargetAmazon and Best Buy to offer Hatchimals Surprise pre-order beginning today. The Spin Master online shop might also offer the Hatchimals Surprise on Monday. 

Get ready for the Hatchimals Surprise pre-order and download the free Tracker app now, select to be notified on the Hatchimals Surprise listing (not yet listed). The app will alert you on your smartphone when a $69.99 Hatchimals Surprise is available. You find all Hatchimals Surprise on sale listed in the Toys Category of the Tracker.

Canadian Toy maker Spin Master landed the hottest Holiday toy of 2016 with Hatchimals. The "Furby in an egg" toy was extremely hard to find, and resellers were able to charge triple the regular price of $49.99. Earlier this month, Spin Master announced the new generation of Hatchimals for the Holidays 2017. 

The 2017 Hatchimals are called Hatchimals Surprise. Officially Spin Master has not revealed what is inside the new Hatchimals Surprise Eggs. The full reveal of the Hatchimals Surprise will be on Hatchimals Day, October 6. 

Spin Master said that the Hatchimals Surprise would feature a new way of hatching and a completely new line-up of Hatchimals. The $69.99 Hatchimals Surprise is $20 more expensive than last year's Hatchimals. The price hike points to a big change inside the new eggs.

Several retailers will offer the new Hatchimals Surprise for pre-order, according to an email I4U News received from a Spin Master representative. "We encourage consumers to check online with their favorite retailers," says the statement.

Updated: 2017-09-18 03:25:21am

