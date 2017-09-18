 
 

Xbox One X Pre-order Featured In Walmart Weekly Ad

Posted: Sep 18 2017, 4:31am CDT | by , in News | Technology News

 

The Xbox One X will be available for pre-order this week at Walmart Stores.

The new Walmart weekly ad contains the Xbox One X. Walmart will accept pre-orders for the $499 Xbox One X beginning on Thursday, September 21. The pre-order for Microsoft's new powerful console is only available in Walmart stores and not on walmart.com.  

Get In Stock Alerts on Twitter for SNES Classic, Switch and More

To pre-order the Xbox One X at your local Walmart, tore you need to put down $50. There is a limit of two per customer. Customers can pick up the Xbox One X starting November 7. 

The featured Xbox One X is apparently not the Scorpio Edition that was initially available last month. The pre-order is on the unmarked general release Xbox One X.

To pre-order the Xbox One X at Walmart is a convenient option as you can pick up the new Xbox on release day without any hassle. To find a Xbox One X available online, get the free The Tracker App and select to be notified on the Xbox One X listing.

The Xbox One X is going to be the most powerful console on the market this fall. Microsoft claims that the Xbox One X has 40% more power than any other console.

The 8-core custom AMD CPU is clocked at 2.3GHz to bring enhanced AI, real-world detail, and smoother interactions in 4K to games that support the Xbox One X. So far the announced Xbox One X enhanced game line-up includes Forza Motorsport 7, Super Lucky's Tale, Sea of Thieves Technical Alpha, Crackdown 3, State of Decay 2, Madden NFL 18 Standard Edition and Middle-earth: Shadow of War.

Key specifications of the Xbox One X include 8GB flash memory, 12GB GDDR5, 1TB HDD, 4K UHD Blu-ray Disc drive, HDMI 2.0b, AMD FreeSync, DTS 5.1, Dolby Digital 5.1, TrueHD with Atmos, Bluetooth, Dual-band Wi-fi and IR Blaster. 

The hardware components of the Xbox One X are expensive, and margins are likely razor thin at the $499.99 retail price Microsoft is charging for the new Xbox. Microsoft will not stockpile a massive amount of the high-end Xbox. The Xbox One X Project Scorpio Edition will only be a limited edition. Pre-ordering the Xbox One X will be imperative to get your hands on this limited-edition day one Xbox One X.

