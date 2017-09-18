 
 

NBA 2K18 For Nintendo Switch Requires A MicroSD Card

Posted: Sep 18 2017, 5:39am CDT

 

The game NBA 2K18 is an exciting basketball playoff that every gamer will enjoy to the hilt. It is available on the Nintendo Switch so a large section of the consumers can engage in a slam dunk or sky hook whenever they want to.

However, there are a couple of hitches and glitches that come with the territory. Those who would like to spend the usual $60 for the game ought to know about this beforehand. Forewarned after all is forearmed. 

The frame rate is slightly depressed. That is one drawback. While on the PS4 and Xbox One, the game plays at a 60 frames per second rate, on Nintendo Switch, it runs at a 30 frames per second rate.

Next up, downloading it is a big problem. A microSD card will be necessary to handle all that load, according to GameInformer. This microSD card is required not only for the digital but the physical versions of the game as well.

This all may be depressing news for many gamers. However, for others it may in fact be an opportunity to upgrade their system with a booster shot of memory. 

The game will undoubtedly be a pleasure to play and it will afford hours of exciting and exhilarating handling and manipulation. The decision lies entirely in the hands of the consumers.

They can forgo the challenge or they can take it in a stride and face some minor limitations all the while getting a chance to play the game. 

