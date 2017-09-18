 
 

Nintendo Switch May Get RUINER

Nintendo Switch may Get RUINER
 

Nintendo Switch may get RUINER thanks to Efforts by Reikon Games

Reikon Games has a plan. It wants to bring RUINER to the Nintendo Switch too, according to DualShockers. That is besides the usual platforms such as PS4, Xbox One, PC, Mac and Linux.

This game is a cyberpunk shooter with lots of action and narrative to boot. The fact that this bringing of the game to the Nintendo Switch platform was considered in an abstract manner was of great interest to gamers everywhere.

The fact remains that it is all just an idea floating in space at the present moment. No concrete steps have been taken to realize this fantasy in actuality. 

RUINER is full of guns, guts and gore. It shows highly graphic examples of brutality and savagery. Set in the year 2091, it shows the cyber community of Rengkok. You, the gamer are a sociopath who reacts to the corrupt mafia system that is the ruling class.

The discovery of the truth will aid you in helping your kidnapped brother escape from the clutches of the draconian government. A covert hacker buddy will help you in your efforts.

RUINER has super fast action sequences and portrays scenes of surrealistic violence and grisly barbarism. It will be released on the 26th of this September. Gamers will be hanging around in order to get a chance to play this game. 

