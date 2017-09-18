Porsche’s Very First EV Mission E will be on Sale in 2019

The first electric vehicle by Porsche will bear the title Mission E and will bear an uncanny resemblance to the Panamera. It will be up for grabs by the time the end of 2019 comes along, according to CarMagazine.

Get the Free Tracker App to find a Luvabella in Stock

This was divulged at the Frankfurt Motor Show which took place this year. The starting price of the EV will be around $80,000 in the USA, according to TechCrunch.

The Mission E was hinted at about two years ago. Today the final details on it are being completed. Shipments will begin soon. The Mission E has an electric power train. It lies somewhere in the middle of the spectrum between the Panamera and the 911.

It is a four door muscle car that is ready for its prototype testing. While any definite statistics on the car are currently unavailable, the original version has a 600bhp motor. This would have allowed the parent company to compete with the Tesla Model S.

Besides four wheel drive facility, this car can go from 0-60 mph in under 3.5 seconds. The topmost speed of this vehicle is 155 mph. This baby can cover 300 miles on a single full battery.

It is a plug-in vehicle which will electrify the world by the time 2020 rolls in. There is no combustion engine on this highway critter. The motors for the car will be having different power outputs.

It is a part and parcel of the usual Porsche echelon of vehicles. As for the style of the outer body of this car, it may differ in the future times.

The plans for the Mission E are as per schedule. Porsche as a company is just raring to go. The car will not be the last in a series of electric sports vehicles by Porsche.

Thanks to this scheme, over 1000 new jobs will be created at the company headquarters. A lot of capital is being invested in the R&D that has gone into the creation of this vehicle.

After Porsche’s parent company, VW faced an emissions scandal, the use of electric features in its cars has been put on the top of the list of urgent tasks.

Porsche Mission E car is definitely worth waiting for. Its white paint exterior and LED lights at the rear make it a car to die for. It is a speed demon and can recharge very quickly as well.