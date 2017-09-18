8Bitdo’s Retro Bluetooth SN30 Pro and SF30 Pro SNES Controllers Now Available for Pre-order

The game controllers by 8Bitdo are an ideal gift to give a gamer who is really passionate about gameplay. Not only are they flexible but very superbly styled to boot. In fact, they kind of remind one of the console systems of earlier times.

The newest controllers by 8Bitdo are up for pre-orders now. They are actually a tribute to the SNES gamepad. Yet they are light years ahead of it in matters having to do with performativity and structural features.

December 10th is the date set for the release of the controllers. This makes those who would like to give them as holiday season gifts to gamers in somewhat of a fix due to lack of time.

These controllers come in a SNES and a Super Famicom colorway, according to TechCrunch. Both players on either side of the game can take their turns easily via this method. Also rumble feedback and motion controls are part and parcel of the package.

The SN30 Pro and the SF30 Pro employ a USB-C input. This is meant to charge the controllers in a short period of time. Also, wired USB connectivity is available in the works.

A home and screenshot button are available too. They allow easier and deft maneuvering by the gamers. These controllers can be used in synch with the all-new 8Bitdo Smartphone Clip.

This can be yours for about $8. This auxiliary item works in tandem with any of the latest smartphones. Such controllers ought to work like magic on such a platform as the Nintendo Switch.

They are as footloose a form of technology as Nintendo’s Joy-Cons. Yet the fact remains that they are far more work environment-friendly. They are compatible with Windows, Android, Mac, Steam and Nintendo Switch gadgets. When they come out in December they will sell for about $50.