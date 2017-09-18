Mazda RX-Vision Concept Sports Car set for Tokyo Motor Show

The European Automotive industry has made the noise, showed the big concepts and introduced some great ideas to the world. The Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) served as the home ground for major European pioneers in the best in automotive genius. While companies like Hyundai made use of their European division to introduce new concepts, the Asian automotive giants are yet to flex their muscles. With the Tokyo Motor Show coming in late October, we’re expecting some substantial announcements from Asian automotive companies.

Mazda is among one of the biggest Asian competitors in the Asian automotive market. It is expected to put a great show for the motor enthusiast from around the world. They have already hinted what Mazda is going to showcase at the Tokyo Motor Show 2017. A Mazda executive has confirmed that Mazda is planning on unveiling a new concept described as an evolution of the stunning RX-Vision sports car concept.

The original RX-Vision made its debut at the 2015 Tokyo Motor Show originally. Hence Tokyo Motor Show is the best possible venue to unveil the new concept for RX-Vision. The concept is expected to showcase the design language of Mazda’s future lineup. Expected to be close to Shinari concept from 2010 for the current Kodo theme, Mazda is planning a rotary-powered sports car concept for the 2017 Tokyo Motor Show to celebrate this year's 50th anniversary of the unveiling of the Cosmo 110S sports car.

Mazda Vice President for R&D Europe Matsuhiro Tanaka told Auto Express that “with the Tokyo Motor Show we will be introducing a new design concept; you can think of it as an evolution of theme of the RX-Vision. When we introduce a concept our intention from the engineering and design community is to make it a reality. What I will say is that we are making the utmost efforts to try and make this a possibility.”

Tanaka didn’t confirm whether the concept previews a future RX sports car. He did conclude that it might be powered by a rotary engine. This is quite a claim by Mazda who will be celebrating its centennial. To add to the occasion, Tokyo is also hosting the Olympic Games the same year and the new concept model, one of its kind, will be the ultimate way of celebration by Mazda.

If you’re wondering why has the car not already debuting. Well a Mazda executive revealed that there have been some issues for the company regarding the latest rotary engine, referred to as Skyactiv-R. According to the report, Mazda is facing some difficulty in making Skyactiv-R meet existing emission regulations.