Hatchimals Surprise Available for Pre-order on Amazon UK

The new Hatchimals for the Holiday season 2017 are available for pre-order starting today. You can pre-order the new Hatchimals Surprise at Walmart and at Target in the US. For our friends in the UK, the pre-order for Hatchimals Surprise just kicked off at Amazon.co.uk.

The price of the new Hatchimals is £74.99, but Amazon UKe has cut the price slightly to £73.79.

The new Hatchimals Surprise will be officially revealed on October 6, the official Hatchimals Day. So far the product images on stores offering pre-order only show the eggs and species names.

Spin Master has announced that retailers are taking pre-orders starting today, September 18. Hatchimals Surprise are set to follow up on the huge success of the original Hatchimals that dominated the Holidays last year.

We expect besides Walmart and Target that ToysRus, GameStop, Amazon and Best Buy to offer Hatchimals Surprise pre-order beginning today. The Spin Master online shop might also offer the Hatchimals Surprise on Monday.

Canadian Toy maker Spin Master landed the hottest Holiday toy of 2016 with Hatchimals. The "Furby in an egg" toy was extremely hard to find, and resellers were able to charge triple the regular price of $49.99. Earlier this month, Spin Master announced the new generation of Hatchimals for the Holidays 2017.

The 2017 Hatchimals are called Hatchimals Surprise. Officially Spin Master has not revealed what is inside the new Hatchimals Surprise Eggs. The full reveal of the Hatchimals Surprise will be on Hatchimals Day, October 6.

Spin Master said that the Hatchimals Surprise would feature a new way of hatching and a completely new line-up of Hatchimals. The $69.99 Hatchimals Surprise is $20 more expensive than last year's Hatchimals. The price hike points to a big change inside the new eggs.

Several retailers will offer the new Hatchimals Surprise for pre-order, according to an email I4U News received from a Spin Master representative. "We encourage consumers to check online with their favorite retailers," says the statement.

The Hatchimals Surprise species include Giraven, Zuffin, Peacat, Puppadee and Ligull. Read everything known so far about the Hatchimals Surprise.