Hottest Holiday Toys 2017 to Buy Now: Luvabella, Hatchimals Surprise, Fingerlings

The Holidays 2017 are three months away, but the first hot Holiday toys are already available now. Parents who want to avoid the rush and struggle to find this year's hottest toys in stock, can already lock down the purchase now.

According to date of online inventory tracking app The Tracker, the most popular toys are Luvabella dolls, Fingerlings and Hatchimals Surprise. The latter are available for pre-order starting today.

Lovabella

The Luvabella robot baby dolls have what it takes to become the hottest Holiday toy of 2017. Toy company Spin Master, the maker of the crazy successful Hatchimals, created blonde, brunette, African American baby girls and Luvabeau, a baby boy.

The Luvabella dolls have been in stock in limited quantities so far. Amazon and Walmart have shipped Luvabella dolls and also offered pre-orders with an October shipping date. We expect much more inventory to show up soon.

The Luvabella dolls already command the double of the list price on reseller marketplaces eBay and Amazon.com.

The $99.99 Luvabella is a life-like doll that affectionately responds to a child's love, just like a real baby. Tickle her tummy or her toes, and she will giggle in delight. Luvabella's expressive face is the first of its kind, leading to the most authentic movement and emotions.

Fingerlings

The Wow Wee's new Fingerlings are the most affordable hot Holiday toy so far. The cute interactive Baby Monkey is on sale right now starting at only $8.30 on Amazon.com. The Fingerlings have been sold out as well in the past weeks. To deal at amazon is a great opportunity to bag a Fingerling as an incredible stocking stuffer. The regular price of a Fingerling is $14.99.

Fingerlings baby monkeys come to life with endless ways of play and realistic sounds to let you know how they are feeling. Kids can swing them, pet them, kiss them, and even rock them to sleep.

Hatchimals Surprise

The Hatchimals for the Holidays 2017 are called Hatchimals Surprise. As mentioned above, the pre-order for the $69.99 Hatchimals Suprise kicked of on September 18. The new Hatchimals species Zuffin, Puppadee, Ligull, Peacat, and Giraven will be released on Hatchimals Day, October 6.

The Hatchimals Surprise are available for pre-order at Walmart and Target. ToysRUs is also expected to open pre-order for Hatchimals Surprise.

Spin Master said that the Hatchimals Surprise would feature a new way of hatching and a completely new line-up of Hatchimals. The $69.99 Hatchimals Surprise is $20 more expensive than last year's Hatchimals. The price hike points to a big change inside the new eggs.

These three toys are the early favorites for the hottest Holiday toys of 2017. It's still early and there will be more toys that will be popular this season, making them hard to find. The Tracker app will add these toys to make it easy for everyone to find this year's hottest toys in stock online. Of course, the Tracker app also notifies you when the SNES Classic is in stock.