Doomsday is Coming on September 23

Although the word “rapture” cannot be found in the Bible, it is something often employed to refer to the second coming of Jesus Christ. This is said to take place in two steps. The first of these consists of the proper rapture where the blessed would be taken to heaven while the Anti-Christ would come to Earth. The second stage would take place when Jesus Christ would arrive on earth in order to put things right.

Get the Free Tracker App to find a SNES Classic in Stock

The question to ask is whether the idea of a rapture exists in mainstream Christianity despite the word not being mentioned in the Bible, which is the Holy Book for all orthodox Christians. Well, the Savior did make a promise to his followers that He would return one day in the future and be the salvation of His people.

Did Jesus Christ actually mean that He would covertly return to Earth and rescue the true believers from the clutches of the corrupt and sinful people who would be left behind on Earth to wonder what had happened in the first place?

While the Biblical verse that gives a hint or two regarding this prophecy does not specifically use the word “rapture” or whether Christ would return secretly, it does lend itself to similar interpretations. After Jesus was resurrected, He rose to the Heavens as his disciples looked on in wonderment. It was a poignant moment for a religion which would go on to become the leading creed of the rest of the world.

As Christ was engulfed by a cloud upon his resurrection, two angels appeared and gave glad tidings to the true believers. They promised that one day in the future, Jesus Christ would return and that they ought to keep the faith. Many experts say that like Jesus Christ didn’t rise up to heaven secretly, so he will not come secretly either.

It will be an openly visible process for all to see. In fact, the exact thing which gives away the fact that it won’t all be covert is the use of the word “day” in the scriptures. That in itself means that it will be in plain view of everyone who will witness the return of the Messiah.

The further prophecy regarding some people being saved while others will be abandoned means that in the selfsame manner as the ark of Noah, the faithful few will triumph while the worldly sinners will be left in the darkness to wallow and drown in their evil deeds. The whole process almost seems like a repetition of the flood which destroyed the mocking disbelievers and proved to be the salvation of the faithful.

Also the act reminds one of the redemption of Moses and his people as the waves parted for them while Pharaoh and his armies drowned since all that water came rushing back in upon them afterwards. So many thinkers and religious scholars in the West believe that Christ’s coming to the Earth would be a time of glory and triumph for the oppressed who would literally see that good always wins over evil in the end.

Meanwhile, there has been heated debate and talk among space scientists and conspiracy theorists regarding a planet known as Nibiru which is a brown dwarf and may be set on a collision course with our planet. While the whole thing has been dismissed as pseudoscience masquerading in place of the truth, there are conspiracy theorists like David Meade who are taking it seriously.

The derstructive event is said to occur on September 23rd, 2017. That is less than a week from the present day in time. The reasoning goes something like this: Jesus Christ lived on Earth for 33 years. The name of God for the Jews, which is Elohim, is mentioned 33 times in the Bible. September 23rd is 33 days after the solar eclipse which took place on August 21st. According to a Meade, this data is based on combining numerology with Biblical prophesies.

Especially the Book of Revelations has been said to be the main scripture which points to such a state of affairs. While no one is saying the world will end all of a sudden, many are saying that a series of events will take place which will make the world as we know it outdated and usher in a brand new day that will shine with its warm glow.

Yet the fact of the matter is that this sort of doomsday-mongering began with May 2003 being pinpointed as a time when all will come to a denouement. Then later on December 21st, 2012 was predicted to be doomsday in accordance with the Mayan calendar. Actually, if a brown dwarf called Nibiru had entered our axial location in space, it would have seriously messed up the atmosphere of the solar system.

Since no such thing has occurred, one ought to take all this alarmist thinking with a grain of salt. Christian beliefs regarding the end times are all well and good and a matter of personal faith, but combining fake science with some secret codes hidden in numerological form is nothing but a conspiracy theory.

Such sort of thinking emerges at times of extreme stress as the present-day complex global village shows plenty of signs of. It shows that at the margins and fringes of society many of the ideas and feelings are rather outlandish. David Meade and his sort of thinking is an example of making claims that are a tall order by any standards of rational inquiry be they religious or scientific.