Maserati Levante GTS in Works with 523-HP Ferrari V8 Engine

Credit: Auto Car
  • Maserati Levante GTS in Works to go up to 523-horsepower
 

Maserati Levante GTS revealed to get Ferrari V8 engine to boost up to 523-horsepower

Maserati is hoping to boost the performance profile of the company. They have been developing their current existing models to meet the high-performance goals. One of their top performers, Maserati Levante is presently topping 424-horsepower on the road.

However, the high-performance GTS is in development. Prototypes for the Levante GTS are already out testing. The new version in development will be closer to the likes of BMW X6 M, Mercedes-AMG GLE63 Coupe and Porsche Cayenne Turbo.

The new GTS will come with the 3.8-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 found in the Quattroporte GTS. The output for the United States is 523 horsepower and 479 pound-feet of torque. It would also come with an 8-speed automatic, and all-wheel drive. GTS trim inside and out, with larger wheels and more aggressive bumpers for the exterior.

The cabin will likely come with a higher-spec finish as standard, with a carbonfibre trim likely to signify the model’s sporting credentials.With a host of framework mods for sportier dynamics than what the Levante S offers,Levante GTS would rank close to the 542bhp Cayenne Turbo and upcoming Range Rover Velar SVR.

Levante GTS is expected to debut next year according to MotorAuthority sources. The enthusiasts are expected to see it arrive for the 2019 model year.

Other than a Levante GTS, a Levante plug-in hybrid is also expected to join the fold. Former Maserati CEO Harald Wester confirmed the gasoline-electric SUV abouta year ago. It is reported to feature the same system found in the Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid.

The setup contains a 3.6-liter V-6 paired with a dual-motor transmission. 16-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion powers the electric motors. It enables the Pacifica to travel up to 30 miles on electric power alone.

The Levante plug-in hybrid is sure to deliver similar performance.GTS will sit at the top of the Levante range, which currently receives power from either a 3.0-litre V6 petrol or a diesel engine of the same arrangement. The current quickest model, the GTS could start from more than £80,000, according to AutoCar.

The addition of the Levante plug-in hybrid is part of Maserati’s plan to transform its lineup into a fully electrified one starting from the 2019 model year. As part of the plan, Maserati is also thought to be readying an electric car based on its Alfieri sports car concept unveiled in 2014.

