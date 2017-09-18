New Hatchimals Surprise Available for Pre-order at ToysRUs

 
 

Posted: Sep 18 2017, 10:21am CDT

 

ToysRUs started to take pre-orders for Hatchimals Surprise.

ToysRUs is the third store that is offering the new Hatchimals Surprise for pre-order. ToysRUs joins Target and Walmart in offering pre-orders for the new Hatchimals Surprise today.

Get the Free Tracker App to find a SNES Classic in Stock

ToysRUs lists three $69.99 Hatchimals Surprise species. Find all three Hatchimals Surprise listed on toysrus.com. TRU offers the Giraven and Peacat Hatchimals Suprise eggs for pre-order now.

The ToysRUs exclusive Puppadee Hatchimals is not yet available for pre-order. Walmart is offering its exclusive Zuffin Hatchimals for pre-order and Target offers the Ligull Hatchimals Surprise.

The new Hatchimals Surprise will be officially revealed on October 6, the official Hatchimals Day. The new Hatchimals will also start shipping on that date. Spin Master has announced that retailers are taking pre-orders starting today, September 18. Hatchimals Surprise are set to follow up on the huge success of the original Hatchimals that dominated the Holidays last year.

Online inventory tracking app The Tracker will be sending out alerts when the Hatchimals Suprise toys are available for pre-order at more stores today. The Tracker app also tweets now real-time online inventory notifications on Twitter at @TheTrackerApp.

We expect besides Walmart, Target and ToysRUs, GameStopAmazon and Best Buy might offer Hatchimals Surprise pre-orders. The Spin Master online shop might also offer the Hatchimals Surprise on Monday. 

Get ready for the Hatchimals Surprise pre-order and download the free Tracker app now, select to be notified on the Hatchimals Surprise listing (not yet listed). The app will alert you on your smartphone when a $69.99 Hatchimals Surprise is available. You find all Hatchimals Surprise on sale listed in the Toys Category of the Tracker.

Canadian Toy maker Spin Master landed the hottest Holiday toy of 2016 with Hatchimals. The "Furby in an egg" toy was extremely hard to find, and resellers were able to charge triple the regular price of $49.99. Earlier this month, Spin Master announced the new generation of Hatchimals for the Holidays 2017. 

The 2017 Hatchimals are called Hatchimals Surprise. Officially Spin Master has not revealed what is inside the new Hatchimals Surprise Eggs. The full reveal of the Hatchimals Surprise will be on Hatchimals Day, October 6. 

Spin Master said that the Hatchimals Surprise would feature a new way of hatching and a completely new line-up of Hatchimals. The $69.99 Hatchimals Surprise is $20 more expensive than last year's Hatchimals. The price hike points to a big change inside the new eggs.

Several retailers will offer the new Hatchimals Surprise for pre-order, according to an email I4U News received from a Spin Master representative. "We encourage consumers to check online with their favorite retailers," says the statement.

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

