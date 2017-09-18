Huawei Pay Comes to the United States

Huawei appears to prepare the rollout of their mobile payment service Huawei Pay in the United States. The Chinese company operates Huawei Pay in China for over a year now.

The Huawei Pay trademark was filed in the United States Patent and Trademark Office, according to Dutch technology blog LetsGoDigital. A similar filing was spotted two weeks ago in the European trademark office. Huawei seems to prepare for a global rollout of their mobile payment service.

The trademark find comes on the heels of Huawei mocking the iPhone X on social media. An ad posted on Facebook makes fun of the initial fail of the iPhone X face recognition feature during the Apple keynote last week.

Huawei is promoting their upcoming Mate 10 as the real AI smartphone. Watch the iPhone X mockery below.

The Huawei Mate 10 will be unveiled on October 16. The Huawei Mate 10 will feature face recogntion and likely a bezel free design. The Mate 10 will be Huawei's new flagship phone taking on the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 and the iPhone X.