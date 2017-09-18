 
 

Huawei Pay Comes To The United States

Posted: Sep 18 2017, 10:39am CDT | by , in News | Technology News

 

Huawei Pay Comes to the United States
 

Huawei files a trademark for Huawei Pay at US Trademark office.

Huawei appears to prepare the rollout of their mobile payment service Huawei Pay in the United States. The Chinese company operates Huawei Pay in China for over a year now. 

Get the Free Tracker App to find a Nintendo Switch in Stock

The Huawei Pay trademark was filed in the United States Patent and Trademark Office, according to Dutch technology blog LetsGoDigital. A similar filing was spotted two weeks ago in the European trademark office. Huawei seems to prepare for a global rollout of their mobile payment service.

The trademark find comes on the heels of Huawei mocking the iPhone X on social media. An ad posted on Facebook makes fun of the initial fail of the iPhone X face recognition feature during the Apple keynote last week.

Huawei is promoting their upcoming Mate 10 as the real AI smartphone. Watch the iPhone X mockery below.

The Huawei Mate 10 will be unveiled on October 16. The Huawei Mate 10 will feature face recogntion and likely a bezel free design. The Mate 10 will be Huawei's new flagship phone taking on the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 and the iPhone X.

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

SNES Classic and NES Classic to be Available in 2018

SNES Classic and NES Classic to be Available in 2018

New SNES Classic Trailer Reveals Rewind, Suspend Points, Frames and Super FX Support

New SNES Classic Trailer Reveals Rewind, Suspend Points, Frames and Super FX Support

 
Hatchimals Surprise Pre-order Begins Monday

Hatchimals Surprise Pre-orders Started at Walmart and Target

Mercedes-AMG Project One Brings Formula 1 Hypercar to Frankfurt Motor Show 2017

Mercedes-AMG Project One Brings Formula 1 Hypercar to Frankfurt Motor Show 2017





The Tracker by I4U News

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Find the latest technology news, juiciest tech rumors, best deals and effective buying advice via the I4U Tracker. Read more.

Trending Products

Shopping Tools

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook