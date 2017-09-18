 
 

Kmart Fab 15 Holiday 2017 Toys Are Part Of $1 Down Layaway Program

Posted: Sep 18 2017, 11:29am CDT | by , in News | Holiday Gift Guide

 

This story may contain affiliate links.

Retailer Kmart revealed their annual Holiday Toy List.

The Kmart Fab 15 Holidays 2017 toy list arrived. The list is crafted based on industry trends, input from Shop Your Way members and data, and more than 50 years of experience in knowing what toys kids love to play with and find under their Christmas trees, says Kmart in the announcement.

Get the Free Tracker App to find a Luvabella in Stock

The annual Fab15 list includes toys and games for kids of all ages and stages. The list, including toys and hot brands like Spin Master's Hatchimals, Mattel's Hot Wheels and Barbie, LEGO, and Hasbro's NERF, is carefully crafted based on industry trends, input from Shop Your Way members and data, and more than 50 years of experience in knowing what toys kids love to play with and find under their Christmas trees. 

"Kmart is this year's toy headquarters," said Michael O'Connor, head of toys at Sears Holdings. "With today's hottest toys at affordable prices, our Fab 15 list will be sure to knock the stockings off kids and parents alike this holiday season." 

Kmart Top 15 Holiday 2017 Toys

Ninjago Water Strider by LEGO

Nerf AccuStrike RaptorStrike by Hasbro

Holiday Barbie by Mattel

Hatchimals by Spin Master

Paw Patrol Sea Patroller by Spin Master

Baby Alive Sweet Tears Doll by Hasbro

LOL Big Surprise by MGA

Hot Wheels Track Builder Stunt Bridge Kit by Mattel

Imaginext Batbot Xtreme by Fisher Price

FurReal Roarin' Tyler Tiger by Hasbro

Soggy Doggy by Spin Master

Disney Pixar's Cars 3 Lightning McQueen Tool Kit by Just Play

Doc McStuffins All-In-One Nursery by Just Play

Air Hogs Hyper Drift Drone by Spin Master

 

Barbie Deluxe Styling Head by Mattel

Shop Your Way members can place the most popular items across dozens of categories on layaway including toys, home products, apparel, and electronics, with a $1 down payment for in-store and online contracts. Non-members also have access to affordable layaway contracts through Kmart with $10 at contract initiation.

The Kmart Layaway program requires down and biweekly payments. All fees nonrefundable. Service and cancellation fees apply.  No cancellation fee in Ohio. Not available at all Kmart stores. Maryland and Washington D.C. offer 8-week contracts only. Exclusions apply. 

The ToysRUs Holiday 2017 toy list has been already released earlier this month. Shopping for the hottest Holiday toys 2017 has already started.

Comments

