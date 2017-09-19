Hatchimals Surprise Available at Spin Master and Kmart

Spin Master kicked off the pre-order for its 2017 Hatchimals on Monday, September 18. The new Hatchimals Surprise eggs are available for pre-order at Walmart, ToysRUs, and Target. The latter has though already sold out. Walmart has still all three Hatchimals Surprise in stock online.

The $69.99 Hatchimals Surprise Giraven and Peacat are now also available for pre-order at Spin Master's own online shop at spinmaster.com. Kmart is also offering the Giraven and Peacat Hatchimals Suprise, but charge $10 more online at kmart.com. As Walmart still has Hatchimals Suprise pre-order stock, there is no need to fall back yet on retailers that charge more than the list price.

Like with the original Hatchimals, that ripped through the Holiday season of 2016, there are store exclusive Hatchimals Suprise. ToysRUs has the Puppadee Hatchimals. It's still not clear if that was available for pre-order yet. Walmart is offering its exclusive Zuffin Hatchimals for pre-order and Target has the Ligull Hatchimals Surprise, which is already sold out.

The new Hatchimals Surprise will be officially revealed on October 6, the official Hatchimals Day. The new Hatchimals will also start shipping on that date. Spin Master has announced that retailers are taking pre-orders starting today, September 18. Hatchimals Surprise are set to follow up on the huge success of the original Hatchimals that dominated the Holidays last year.

Canadian Toy maker Spin Master landed the hottest Holiday toy of 2016 with Hatchimals. The "Furby in an egg" toy was extremely hard to find, and resellers were able to charge triple the regular price of $49.99. Earlier this month, Spin Master announced the new generation of Hatchimals for the Holidays 2017.

The 2017 Hatchimals are called Hatchimals Surprise. Officially Spin Master has not revealed what is inside the new Hatchimals Surprise Eggs. The full reveal of the Hatchimals Surprise will be on Hatchimals Day, October 6.

Spin Master said that the Hatchimals Surprise would feature a new way of hatching and a completely new line-up of Hatchimals. The $69.99 Hatchimals Surprise is $20 more expensive than last year's Hatchimals. The price hike points to a big change inside the new eggs.

Several retailers will offer the new Hatchimals Surprise for pre-order, according to an email I4U News received from a Spin Master representative. "We encourage consumers to check online with their favorite retailers," says the statement.