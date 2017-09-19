 
 

Monster Hunter World Sony PS4 Pro Revealed

Posted: Sep 19 2017, 3:06am CDT

 

Sony announced the first special edition Sony PS4 Pro.

Sony announced today a special edition Sony PS4 Pro at the TGS 2017 press-conference. The Monster Hunter World Sony PS4 Pro console will go on sale in December. The Monster Hunter World game will be released on January 26th, 2018.

The Monster Hunter World Sony PS4 Pro features decoration in red colors and a specially designed controller. The Monster Hunter World PS4 Pro will go on sale on December 7. The price in Japan is 49,980 Yen (~$447). The regular Sony PS4 Pro sells for $399.

If the Monster Hunter World PS4 Pro console will be available in the United States, The Tracker app will monitor its online inventory and notify fans when this PS4 Pro is available for pre-order or is in stock.

Monster Hunter World will be released world-wide. It's going to be one of the biggest PS4 games in 2018. The game will be available as physical editions and as various digital downloads. As the new Monster Hunter game will be available world-wide, we also expect the Monster Hunter World PS4 Pro to be available not just in Japan.

Monster Hunter World

