Pi can Wirelessly Charge Multiple Phones from a Short Distance

Although Apple has recently introduced wirelessly charging technology, it is not a new concept. In fact, it has been in the high tech game since several years.

Charging your smartphone via a pad is difficult despite the obvious advantages. For one thing, you cannot use the phone while it is being charged. Also you either need a pad for every gadget or a large pad for all your gizmos.

Other brands offering wireless charging include Energous’ WattUp. This company claims that its devices can get the job done from a distance of 15 feet. Yet such devices have yet to enter the market.

A company called Pi is currently offering something that just may fit the bill. The device is simply called “Pi” and it is the very first object which you don’t need to touch or connect to the smartphone in any manner.

The device looks like a cone with its tip sliced off. In other words it seems to be a lampshade. This device uses resonant induction which is the selfsame technology used by Qi.

A highly sophisticated beam forming algorithm allows shaping and direction of magnetic fields around the device. You don’t need to put your smartphone on top of it.

You can place it closeby. A recent demo showed how it works. A phone could be brought within a foot of this device in order to charge it. You can displace the device here, there and everywhere and it will work just fine.

Add a several other phones and they will all start getting charged by the device as well. This device can charge iPhones, Galaxy phones and even iPads.

Even four phones can be charged simultaneously by this device. However, if you decide to exceed this number, the charging speed will be slowed slightly which is only to be expected.

The maximum power is 20 watts. However, you may increase this power output by integrating various devices. Right now, this device is being sold on its own, yet in the future it may be a part and parcel of a complex series of devices.

These devices may include the Google Home and the Amazon Echo. While the price tag has not been confirmed, it may well be below $200. The first 314 people who reserve one on the company website will get a $50 discount.