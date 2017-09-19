Watch the Call of Duty: WWII Official Story Trailer

The Call of Duty: WWII trailer has just been released and anyone may view it. It exceeds the expectations of the gamers. It basically narrates the story of Private Ronald “Red” Daniels. He happens to be a recruit who goes into fighting the enemy on D-Day.

Get In Stock Alerts on Twitter for SNES Classic, Switch and More

After Normandy, Red and his fellow soldiers will spread out over Europe to take part in battle. One of these is the Battle of the Bulge. As the recruits make their way into Germany, it is indeed a fight to the finish that they engage in.

The action shown in the trailer deals in the events that transpired between 1940 and 1944. The Allied forces are ready to march to victory in Germany. The terrain which you, the gamer must traverse includes France and Belgium.

Then you get to cross the Rheine into Germany. This game offers a number of multiplayer modes, features and gameplay novelties. Players will get to have a whole lot of choice as to which battalion to join.

Also the way in which Allied forces are made to fight the Axis forces shows that it is a life or death matter that we are dealing with here.

Once you get to see the trailer and play the game, you will be thankful that you haven’t experienced real war. That is because it is indeed like hell. This is a game in the same tradition as other shooters.

Yet there is a twist in it somewhere. It is much more hands-on. The trailer begins with a movement of the soldiers through the snow. The game almost seems to have been taken whole scale from a Hollywood movie such as Saving Private Ryan.

Some of the action sequences are pretty cool. The explosions and zipping past closely of bullets make for some seriously interesting gameplay. It is all about beating the nefarious Nazis on their home turf.