Waymo Self-Driving Cars Have Intel Inside

Intel is not one of those companies that lets its competitors take the leading edge. It is a leading chipmaker and dead set on working in close cooperation with Waymo. Intel provides chips for Waymo’s self-driving Chrysler Pacifica minivans.

Get the Free Tracker App to find a Luvabella in Stock

Thus it is Intel that is the main force behind the computer hardware in the vehicles. While “Intel Inside” stickers are not to be found on the minivans, you can be sure that inside them, Intel microchips are installed.

Waymo is advancing day by day and its hardware and software capabilities need computing facilities. This joint contract between Waymo and Intel ensures that the former can take its vehicles to Level 4 and 5 autonomy.

Waymo has been working on its in-house systems which ensure that all it needs to build its fleet of minivans is already available under one roof. Intel meanwhile helped Waymo build its software and sensors.

Intel is already on a roll as far as introducing its chips into vehicles is concerned. Intel has made a $15 billion acquisition of Mobileye. The two have also hooked up with BMW and Fiat Chrysler.

The intention of these companies is to introduce at least a hundred self-driving vehicles on the roads of various cities. All of Silicon Valley is looking forward to self-driving vehicles. They are the “in” thing right now. It is almost like panning for gold.

This technology holds promise as a means of doing away with traffic problems once and for all. Also accidents could be greatly reduced thanks to self-driving vehicles. Google began the whole thing way back in 2009.

Intel holds the distinction of supplying other companies with Xeon processors, special equipment for machine vision and gigabit ethernet solutions. The world of driving will need the services of Intel in a big way in the future.

The roads of the USA demand the sort of smooth as silk driving arrangements that only Waymo and Intel can lend access to. Ford Motors also uses Intel chips.

All in all, Intel has its eggs in several baskets. It is not into risk-taking and wants a secure tomorrow via the spreading out of its assets and investments. However, its rivals are also doing all they can to keep up. Nvidia has been busy striking up partnerships with the likes of Tesla, Audi and Bosch.