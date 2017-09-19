 
 

Nintendo Switch Announced To Get ClusterPuck 99

ClusterPuck 99, a quick and whizzing hockey-themed party game is coming to the Nintendo Switch this Fall season. This game has players doing all they can to gain control of the puck to score. It resembles a mixture of football and hockey.

The overall scenario is one of a crazy arcade action series. Instead of normal fields of green grass, this game is set in arenas of all sorts of dimensions. There are many hindrances along the way. The players will have to be extra vigilant. 

The multiplayer controls allow for a large variety of choices. You will be able to play this game on the Switch with your pals. Upto eight consoles can be attached in tandem and a whole group of gamers can play this game with zest and gusto.

You may customize too and build your own levels. This is indeed air hockey on wheels. A weird indie game, it was originally released on PC in January of 2015.

Later on it also came to Xbox. The sports arena is taken on in the manner of arcade games. Among some of the features of the game are:  instant replay, puck formatting and 30+ original maps.

The publisher of ClusterPuck 99 is Coatsink Software. The release date on the Nintendo Switch has not been announced yet. However, it will most likely be in the Fall season. The teaser trailer of the game is very interesting indeed.   

