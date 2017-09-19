Nintendo Switch Confirmed to Get Layers of Fear

The array of games available on the Nintendo Switch seem to grow with each passing minute and hour. The titles are gaining ground and have become a source of diversity and overchoice. The new horror titles that have arrived on the Switch make it a platform to frequent for gamers everywhere.

To boost your hormone levels via a scary and suspense horror thriller, there is no game like Layers of Fear. This will be followed by a sequel titled Layers of Fear: Inheritance.

It was released for the first time on the PS4, Xbox One and PC platforms. The game got praised a lot by critics for its graphic imagery and cool action sequences.

The horror that makes you want to hide under your bed sheets is what this game is all about. It is a must have game for serious and enthusiastic gamers. A bit psychedelic in its demeanor, the narrative is interesting.

You, the gamer, are a mad artist who must deal with a number of sights, bad dreams and frightening things. They are all in your mind of course. While you paint your masterpieces, you must not let these distractions make you swerve off your tenuous grip on reality.

As you paint away, there appear various cracks and chinks in your armor as far as normality is concerned. You try your maximum to focus on the present moment but the distractions and irritations are slowly beginning to pester you beyond relief.