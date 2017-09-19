 
 

Final Fantasy 9 Now Available On PlayStation 4

Posted: Sep 19 2017, 7:27am CDT | by , in News | Technology News

 

  • Play Station 4 Brings Back Final Fantasy 9 with Enhanced Features
 

Play Station 4 is offering the Final Fantasy 9 with enhanced and better features for the gamers

Play Station press conference at the Sony Interactive Entertainment’s pre-Tokyo Game Show 2017 pumped up the gamers. After the E3 earlier this year, the gamers have been looking forward to some big gaming announcements. 

One did come from Square Enix at the press conference and the gamers are really excited. Square Enix announced that the Final Fantasy 9 will be coming to Play Station 4 computer entertainment system.

To make the deal sweeter, the game will be coming with various enhancements Some of the enhanced features will include, high-definition movies and character models and seven optional booster features, including high speed mode and no encounter mode, the Master All Abilities booster, which will allow players to automatically master equipped weapons and gear, as well as features to maximize character levels, magic stone counts and gil.

The game will also offer auto-save functionality along with PlayStation®4 trophy support, share functionality and remote play with the PlayStation®Vita handheld entertainment system.

Gamers who will buy it from the PlayStation Store will also receive an original PlayStation 4 custom theme designed by Toshiyuki Itahana and eight PlayStation Network avatars.

The game is available for the discounted price of $16.79 until September 26 in celebration of the game release. After that Final Fantasy IX will be priced at $20.99 .

