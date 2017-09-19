Nintendo Switch Netflix Rumor Makes Reddit Homepage

Nintendo supports Netflix on the Wii U, but not yet on the Nintendo Switch. To support video or event web browsing on the Nintendo Switch is not a priority for Nintendo. All focus is on gaming. Eventually, though Nintendo will open up the Switch to the internet and to video on demand.

The prospect of Netflix on the Nintendo Switch is exciting for a lot of people. A Netflix customer support representative has reportedly said that Netflix is ready to go with a Nintendo Switch Netflix app. "Netflix is locked and loaded for Switch," according to a report on GoNintendo. This rumor is with close to 14,000 upvotes on the front page of reddit.

It is in Netflix's interest to be on as many devices possible. It is very likely that Netflix has a player for the Nintendo Switch ready to go. Nintendo will though not just let Netflix on the Switch. The company will allow all major video on demand service onto its popular console. How popular is the Nintendo Switch? According to a new report issued by financial institution Credit Suisse, Nintendo is projected to sell 130 million Switch consoles by 2022.

The Nintendo Switch launched on March 3, 2017. Nintendo has sold 4.70 million Nintendo Switch consoles in the first three months, the video game maker revealed on July 26. This week Nintendo announced that about 100 Nintendo Switch games from independent developers are coming to the popular console.

The Nintendo Switch will be in short supply during the Holiday season. Experts have pointed out that Nintendo has not increased the sales forecast during the last earnings call despite rising demand, especially in Japan. Nintendo has repeated in a recent statement to ramp up the Nintendo Switch production for the upcoming Holiday season. On top of that, Nintendo America President Reggie Fils-Aime has warned again in September that the company might not be able to make enough Nintendo Switch consoles.