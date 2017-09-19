Porsche Mission E Price will be Less Than Tesla Model S

Tesla has become a great reckoning force for electric vehicle market. The commitment of Tesla is one of the most attractive features for every Tesla customer. CEO Elon Musk of Tesla has invested himself personally in making the top notch electric cars.

Get the Free Tracker App to find a SNES Classic in Stock

The company is making strides in modern electric cars and the world is responding. The high price tag of the Tesla company cars has not deterred many customers from buying the cars. There are a lot more who want to buy Tesla.

Companies have been looking for a way to enter the market. While the automotive companies have been concentrating on bringing a competing range for Tesla’s range. Porsche seems to finally have done it.

Porsche showcased a new concept car Mission E at the Frankfurt Motor Show. Porsche CEO Oliver Blume talked about Mission E concept. He said that the Mission E is going to look very close the concept that they introduced two years ago at the Frankfurt Motor Show.

Blume pointed out that the Mission E does not have the internal double combustion engine. Blume noted that it might not be the best car by Porsche. Without the combustion engine or the framework design that is iconic to Porsche, the car has been introduced as a bridge between Panamera and 911.

He also said that the Mission E concept car is not up to the exact standard of Tesla but it is still developing. Mission E will have dual motors with four-wheel drive and 911-like four-wheel steering.

According to CarMagazine, Blume said that Mission E car drive up to hit 62 mph in "less than 3.5 seconds, 124 mph in 12 seconds and max out at over 155 mph. Blume noted that the car will be in development. They will be coming up with better models and superior power systems.

Mission E will launch with 350kW fast-charging. This will allow a quarter-hour recharge to 400 km (250 miles). Total range with a full battery will be 500 km (300 miles). Porsche has said that its Le Mans 919 hybrid racing experience helped it develop the fast-charging tech.

The car is scheduled to go on sale in 2019. This will set Porsche ahead in the electric car department. It is not going to set it as a complete competitor to Tesla however the car will start its price tag at $80,000 to $90,000 which will be more attractive to a lot of people who cannot afford Tesla.