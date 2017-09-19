 
 

Left Alive Announced For PS4 During Tokyo Game Show 2017

Posted: Sep 19 2017, 8:55am CDT

 

Left Alive Announced for PS4 During Tokyo Game Show 2017
  • Square Enix Reveal New Game Left Alive for Playstation 4
 

Square Enix introduces the new game Left Alive during the press conference at the pre-Tokyo Game Show 2017

Square Enix seemed like it may just have been holding out on gamers earlier this year at the E3 2017 in Los Angeles. Was there a new game that the game developers did not introduce was Let Alive perhaps. 

Square Enix just revealed the game at the Sony’s pre-Tokyo Game Show 2017. The game has been developed with some of the star developers. With Yoji Shinkawa of Metal Gear, designing the characters, Shinji Hashimoto in production, and Toshifumi Nabeshima of Armored Cored V as director. The game is already looking to be packing a punch in itself.

The game’s trailer was also released. We see a hotel corridor which is calm at first until a door is shot in. Suddenly the whole corridor gets blown in. We hear a blast beep and the rubble starts to settle as the view shifts to the blast hole where we can see the whole city on fire and devastation. An aircraft passes overhead and is joined by more. 

Left Alive game is due to release in Japan in 2018. 

