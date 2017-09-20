SNES Classic will be Available at ToysRUs Despite Bankruptcy

Earlier this week, ToysRUs filed for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy protection. The announcement has TRU fans rattled. Nothing is though changing right now for consumers. ToysRUs stores remain open and the upcoming launch of the SNES Classic at ToysRUs on September 29 is also not in jeopardy.

The iconic toy retailer has confirmed to Polygon that the SNES Classic will be in stock at ToysRUs stores on launch day. "Stores will open at normal time and have limited inventory of the console, so we encourage customers to get in line before doors open on Friday morning for the chance to scoop up this hot item," the statement said.

If you have planned to line up at your local TRU store, you can stick to that plan. ToysRUs has not offered the SNES Classic for pre-order last month. The retailer keeps all inventory for launch on September 29.

Leaked SNES Classic stock levels for ToysRUs, Walmart, and Target range between 30 and 90 SNES Classic units. The $79.99 SNES Classic will still sell out on release day, despite the increased supply.

You have to put in some effort to get a SNES Classic on release day. Lines at stores will begin hours ahead of the stores opening hours. How early you have to line up depends on the popularity of your local store.

To be one of the first to score a SNES Classic online in the US on launch day, get the free Tracker app to receive real-time alerts when the SNES Classic is in stock online. You will be one of the first to own a SNES Classic. Users of the app just select "Notify Me" on the SNES Classic listing to get notified when the SNES Classic Edition is in stock online.

The Tracker app is available on iOS and Android. You can find the app in the app store with searching for just for "i4u".

SNES Classic in stock notifications are now also available on Twitter: Follow @TheTrackerApp to keep up with all hot products the online inventory tracker is monitoring.

Nintendo announced to continue to produce the SNES Classic into 2018. Eventually, everybody who wants a SNES Classic will get one. The Japanese video game company even brings back the NES Classic in summer of 2018. Depending on how many SNES Classic units Nintendo can ship during the Holiday season, we might even see Black Friday SNES Classic deals.

Initial tests show that the SNES Classic will likely also support modifications to install more games. Starting September 29, the SNES Classic will be available at the following online stores:

Amazon

GameStop

Walmart

Best Buy

Target

ToysRUs

Play-Asia

B&H Photo

Five of Nintendo's major retail partners offered the new retro console for pre-order on August 22. All stores have quickly sold out of the SNES Classic. We have published a complete rundown of how the whole SNES Classic pre-order craziness.

The Japanese version of the SNES Classic, the Super Famicom Classic, went up for pre-order on September 16 and quickly sold out. Reseller prices are double the regular price now on Japanese online stores. The Super Famicom will be released on October 5.

To make the most out of the SNES Classic retro gaming console, there is a comprehensive companion book that will be released on the same day as the SNES Classic. Playing With Super Power: Nintendo SNES Classics is available for pre-order on Amazon.com for $30.01.