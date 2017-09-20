Hatchimals Surprise Update: Pre-order Stock Available at Walmart, Target and ToysRUs

Spin Master has kicked off pre-orders for the all-new Hatchimals Surprise eggs on Monday, September 18. So far only insiders have taken notice and pre-ordered the $69.99 Hatchimals Suprise. The new Hatchimals are not yet fully revealed. The product pages only show the eggs and the name of the species inside the egg.

Spin Master tries to keep the content of the new Hatchimals eggs secret until October 6, the official Hatchimals Day. The full reveal and release of Hatchimals Surprise will be on that day.

Despite the quite pre-order launch, some Hatchimals Surprise eggs are already sold out. The ToysRUs exclusive Puppadee Hatchimal and Target's exclusive Ligull Hatchimal are sold out. The Walmart exclusive Zuffin Hatchimal is still in stock online at walmart.com.

Target sold out temporarily of the Giraven and Peacat Hatchimals Suprise, but both are back in stock now. Giraven and Peacat are not exclusive and are available at Walmart, Target, ToysRUs, Spin Master and Kmart. Follow the links below to the Hatchimals Suprise buying guides for each store.

Hatchimals Surprise Buying Guides

Buy Hatchimals Surprise at Walmart

Hatchimals Suprise at Target

Hatchimals Surprise at ToysRUs

Hatchimals Surprise at Spin Master

Hatchimals Suprise at Kmart

Amazon has so far not listed any Hatchimals Surprise eggs. Amazon UK offers Hatchimals Surprise pre-order, but not the US store.

The Hatchimals Surprise are likely going to match the hype of the original Hatchimals in 2016. Spin Master came up with a mind-blowing idea for the new generation of Hatchimals that will captivate kids this Holiday season. Come Hatchimals Day 2017, the Hatchimals craziness will kick off and the new toys will be hard to find.

Hatchimals Surprise will feature a new hatching mechanism and all new species. The new species include Giraven, Peacat, Puppadee, Ligull and Zuffin.