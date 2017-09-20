Xbox One X Pre-Orders Now Available Worldwide

Microsoft today opened worldwide availability of Xbox One X standard version pre-orders. Microsoft had already opened pre-orders of Xbox One X Project Scorpio edition last month at Gamescom. But those editions with special markings and a vertical stand were sold very quickly.

But now all the fans who missed the offer last time, have a chance to pre-order Xbox One X console right now. You can not only pre-order physically Microsoft Stores but also online at Microsoft.com and at other retailers like GameStop and Amazon.

