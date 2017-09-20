 
 

Google Home Mini Aimed At Amazon's Echo Dot Leaks

Posted: Sep 20 2017, 2:39am CDT | by , in News | Technology News

 

Google Home Mini aimed at Amazon&#039;s Echo Dot Leaks
Credit: Droid-Life
 

A massive leak reveals all products Google will reveal on October 4.

Google will host a phone related event on October 4. The company just suffered a major leak revealing images of all products Google will reveal in the October 4 event.

Get the Free Tracker App to find a SNES Classic in Stock

Besides the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL phones, Google will unveil the $49.99 Google Home Mini. The new Google voice assistant device is directly competing with the Amazon Echo Dot.

According to Droid-Life, the Google Home mini comes in three colors including Chalk, Charcoal, and Coral. On top are the same status LEDs as on the Google Home device. The mini will offer the same assistant function as its big brother. The main difference is the absence of a big speaker.

Besides the Google Home Mini and the new Pixel Phones, Google will reveal a new version of the $99 Google Daydream VR headset and a Google Pixelbook Chromebook with Pixelbook pen.

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

SNES Classic and NES Classic to be Available in 2018

SNES Classic and NES Classic to be Available in 2018

New SNES Classic Trailer Reveals Rewind, Suspend Points, Frames and Super FX Support

New SNES Classic Trailer Reveals Rewind, Suspend Points, Frames and Super FX Support

 
Hatchimals Surprise Pre-orders Started at Walmart, Target and ToysRUs

Hatchimals Surprise Pre-orders Started at Walmart, Target and ToysRUs

Mercedes-AMG Project One Brings Formula 1 Hypercar to Frankfurt Motor Show 2017

Mercedes-AMG Project One Brings Formula 1 Hypercar to Frankfurt Motor Show 2017





The Tracker by I4U News

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Find the latest technology news, juiciest tech rumors, best deals and effective buying advice via the I4U Tracker. Read more.

Trending Products

Shopping Tools

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook