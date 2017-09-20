Google Home Mini Aimed At Amazon's Echo Dot Leaks

Google will host a phone related event on October 4. The company just suffered a major leak revealing images of all products Google will reveal in the October 4 event.

Besides the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL phones, Google will unveil the $49.99 Google Home Mini. The new Google voice assistant device is directly competing with the Amazon Echo Dot.

According to Droid-Life, the Google Home mini comes in three colors including Chalk, Charcoal, and Coral. On top are the same status LEDs as on the Google Home device. The mini will offer the same assistant function as its big brother. The main difference is the absence of a big speaker.

Besides the Google Home Mini and the new Pixel Phones, Google will reveal a new version of the $99 Google Daydream VR headset and a Google Pixelbook Chromebook with Pixelbook pen.