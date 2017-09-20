 
 

Posted: Sep 20 2017, 3:37am CDT | by , in News | Technology News

 

Hot to Pre-order Xbox One X Standard Edition
 

Microsoft is now offering pre-order for the Standard Xbox One X.

The Xbox One X was available for pre-order in a limited Project Scorpio Edition last month. Today, Microsoft kicks off the pre-order for the regular Xbox One X Standard Edition. The standard edition has the same $499.99 price tag but does not feature the Project Scorpio tags and surface texture. 

The retail box of the Xbox One X 1TB standard is also different from the limited edition. Microsoft's Major Nelson said that the Xbox One X is the fastest-selling Xbox pre-order ever with more Xbox One X Project Scorpio Edition consoles pre-ordered in the first five days than any Xbox ever. That is pretty impressive considering the high price of $500.

The Pre-order for the Xbox One X Standard is available at the following stores with varying availability.

Xbox One X Standard Edition at Amazon

Xbox One X Standard Edition at GameStop

Xbox One X Standard Edition at Best Buy

Xbox One X Standard Edition at Microsoft

The Xbox One X Standard is now listed by online inventory tracking app The Tracker. You get notified when the Xbox One X Standard is in stock for pre-order at the above stores. Download the free The Tracker app for Android and iOS (search for "i4u" in app stores).

The Xbox One X is going to be the most powerful console on the market this fall. Microsoft claims that the Xbox One X has 40% more power than any other console. There are now over 130 games that take advantage of the power of the Xbox One X including Far Cry 5, L.A. Noire, Greedfall, Okami HD, Forza Motorsport 7, Super Lucky's Tale, Sea of Thieves Technical Alpha, Crackdown 3, State of Decay 2, Madden NFL 18 Standard Edition and Middle-earth: Shadow of War.

Key specifications of the Xbox One X include 8GB flash memory, 12GB GDDR5, 1TB HDD, 4K UHD Blu-ray Disc drive, HDMI 2.0b, AMD FreeSync, DTS 5.1, Dolby Digital 5.1, TrueHD with Atmos, Bluetooth, Dual-band Wi-fi and IR Blaster. 

