Do You Really Need a Smartwatch?

There is a lot of tech available out there – from smart fridges to the latest Xbox console, life in 2017 means we’re constantly inundated with new technology. The question remains: what do we actually need? In this article, we want to focus on smartwatches. Smartwatch sales are expected to climb thanks to Apple and Fitbit, but not everyone is convinced they actually need one. That’s because, well, a lot of people don’t actually need one. So, ask yourself the following questions to figure out if you’re in the market for a smartwatch.

Do you use your phone much?

A smartwatch could be seen as simply an extension of your smartphone. In addition to telling the time, you can answer calls and send basic text replies (like pre-programmed responses and emojis) with your smartwatch, as well as make use of normal phone functions like GPS, games and music. If you find that you rarely use your phone, then you’re more than likely going to have the same issue with a smartwatch, especially as they have to be recharged nearly every day.

Can you afford one?

There are definitely some cheaper smartwatches on the market for under $100, but for anyone who has ever bought a $50 smartphone, let’s just say you get what you pay for. The Apple Watch 3 is not as expensive as you might think (for an Apple product), with entry-level models available at $329. This is a fairly solid deal, especially if you compare the price to the Tag Heuer Connected, which retails at $1,500 for an entry-level model. Besides a more classic analog watch look, you’re not getting much more in terms of functionality than the Apple Watch. If you search the Tag Heuer section on Chrono24, for example, you might get lucky and find a Connected at around $1,200. But these are often one-time deals, so you’d best be quick.

Are you always on the move?

Smartwatches are generally built for busy and active people, due to features like the heart rate monitor, fitness tracking, GPS, and waterproof casing. This means that if you really can’t think of a single reason as to why you’d ever need those features, then we’d find it hard to suggest getting a smartwatch. It’s safe to say that a lot of analog watches look better than smartwatches – the Apple Watch is easily the most unique of them all – so it’s not likely you’re going to buy one for the physical aspect. Sure, beauty is in the eye of the beholder, but there are far prettier watches to get at cheaper prices.

Summary

If you use your smartphone a lot but dislike constantly bringing it out in public, lead a busy and sporty life, love new tech and have a bit of money to spare, then by all means, pick up a smartwatch. If not, then consider a good old fashioned analog watch.