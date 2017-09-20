Xbox One X Is fastest-selling Xbox Pre-order Ever

Microsoft's new high-end video game console has set a pre-order sales record. Microsoft's Larry Hryb, aka Major Nelson, announced today that the Xbox One X has been pre-ordered more in the first five days than any Xbox before it.

Get In Stock Alerts on Twitter for SNES Classic, Switch and More

This is quite the accomplishment considering that Xbox fans have to shell out $500 for an Xbox One X. On top of that, you need a decent 4K TV with HDR support to benefit from the capabilities of the most powerful video game console. There are performance benefits of the Xbox One X on 1080p displays as well, but the fully enjoy the new console you want a 4K TV with HDR10 support.

Microsoft offered initially the Xbox One X Scorpio Edition for pre-order. Starting today, the Xbox One X Standard Edition is available for pre-order world-wide. Refer to our Xbox One X Standard Edition Pre-order guide to find out which stores offer it.

Over 130 games got enhanced to make use of the 4K and HDR features of the new Xbox One X. The list of games includes Forza Motorsport 7, Far Cry 5, L.A. Noire, Greedfall and Okami HD. Games that use the power of the Xbox One X are marked as "Xbox One X Enhanced." The Xbox One X Enhanced program gets explained in detail in the video below.

Gamers who already own titles that get enhanced get these updates for free. Key specifications of the Xbox One X include 8GB flash memory, 12GB GDDR5, 1TB HDD, 4K UHD Blu-ray Disc drive, HDMI 2.0b, AMD FreeSync, DTS 5.1, Dolby Digital 5.1, TrueHD with Atmos, Bluetooth, Dual-band Wi-fi and IR Blaster. The Xbox One X will be released on November 7. To find a great TV for the Xbox One X, read our Xbox One X TV Guide.