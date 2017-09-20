 
 

Nintendo Switch Hidden Golf Game Is Tribute To Late Satoru Iwata

Posted: Sep 20 2017, 4:55am CDT | by , in News | Technology News

 

Nintendo Switch Hidden Golf Game is Tribute to Late Satoru Iwata
Photo Credit: Getty Images
 

The NES game spotted on the Nintendo Switch has a heart warming secret.

Earlier this week, a hidden NES Golf game was spotted installed on every Nintendo Switch. Turns out that the game was put there in honor of Satoru Iwata. He was the beloved fourth President of Nintendo. He passed away in 2015.

Get the Free Tracker App to find a Nintendo Switch in Stock

It was actually Satoru Iwata who developed the NES Open Tournament Golf game found on the Switch. The SwitchBrew team, who initially discovered the game, has now managed to decode how to launch the game on the Switch. The complicated method is full with references to Satoru Iwata.

First, you have to move the detached Joy-Cons in a manner similar to Iwata signature gesture for "directly to you." The more complicated requirement is that the Switch needs to be set to the date July 11, which is the date Satoru Iwata died. The date is automatically synched from the internet. Only Switch consoles that have not been connected accept a manual date.

To top things off, when the game launches the voice of Iwata comes on saying this. Nintendo has not yet officially reacted to this discovery. It's like a digital shrine. 

Read our latest Nintendo Switch availability report to find a Nintendo Switch in stock.

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

SNES Classic and NES Classic to be Available in 2018

SNES Classic and NES Classic to be Available in 2018

New SNES Classic Trailer Reveals Rewind, Suspend Points, Frames and Super FX Support

New SNES Classic Trailer Reveals Rewind, Suspend Points, Frames and Super FX Support

 
Hatchimals Surprise Pre-orders Started at Walmart, Target and ToysRUs

Hatchimals Surprise Pre-orders Started at Walmart, Target and ToysRUs

Mercedes-AMG Project One Brings Formula 1 Hypercar to Frankfurt Motor Show 2017

Mercedes-AMG Project One Brings Formula 1 Hypercar to Frankfurt Motor Show 2017





The Tracker by I4U News

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Find the latest technology news, juiciest tech rumors, best deals and effective buying advice via the I4U Tracker. Read more.

Trending Products

Shopping Tools

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook