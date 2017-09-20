Nintendo Switch Hidden Golf Game is Tribute to Late Satoru Iwata

Earlier this week, a hidden NES Golf game was spotted installed on every Nintendo Switch. Turns out that the game was put there in honor of Satoru Iwata. He was the beloved fourth President of Nintendo. He passed away in 2015.

It was actually Satoru Iwata who developed the NES Open Tournament Golf game found on the Switch. The SwitchBrew team, who initially discovered the game, has now managed to decode how to launch the game on the Switch. The complicated method is full with references to Satoru Iwata.

First, you have to move the detached Joy-Cons in a manner similar to Iwata signature gesture for "directly to you." The more complicated requirement is that the Switch needs to be set to the date July 11, which is the date Satoru Iwata died. The date is automatically synched from the internet. Only Switch consoles that have not been connected accept a manual date.

To top things off, when the game launches the voice of Iwata comes on saying this. Nintendo has not yet officially reacted to this discovery. It's like a digital shrine.

