 
 

Kohl's Stores Offer Free Amazon Returns

Posted: Sep 20 2017, 5:30am CDT

 

Photo Credit: Getty Images
 

You can bring your Amazon Returns to Kohl's.

Retail chain Kohl's announced to offer free returns for Amazon customers in 82 Kohl’s stores beginning in October. This new service will be available at Kohl's stores in the Los Angeles and Chicago area. 

Kohl’s will pack and ship eligible Amazon return items for free for you. Items can be returned free of charge regardless of return reason and regardless of whether the items are packaged for shipping. Kohl’s will package and transport all returned items to Amazon return centers. As an additional convenience, customers visiting Kohl’s for Amazon Returns at Kohl’s services can use designated parking spots near the store entrance. 

Amazon and Kohl's are testing this service to see if there is demand for it. I personally do not see it, but maybe if a Kohl's is on your way to work, this might be convenient. Kohl's operates 1,162 stores in 49 States.

The partnership is yet another presence of Amazon in the brick and mortar world. Earlier this year, Amazon acquired Whole Foods and the company also operates a growing list of Amazon Books Stores and Amazon Pop Up stores.

