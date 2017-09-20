iPhone 8 and 8 Plus have less powerful batteries than iPhone 7 and 7 Plus

Apple devotes extra attention towards presenting the user experience of their new products, and less towards the numbers. But of course, the world doesn’t relax until they get the exact numbers. TENAA – wireless authority that certifies gadgets in China – released their certification for the new iPhone 8 and 8 Plus. It seems that the new iPhones are fitted with less powerful batteries than the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus.

According to the publication of TENAA, both the iPhones this year have 8% less powerful batteries than their predecessor. iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus have also gotten 0.2 millimeters thicker and 10-20 grams heavier than the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus respectively. Of course, the dimensions don’t affect the battery life in any way, but the chipsets used inside do account for battery usage.

The A11 chip used in all three of the new iPhones is manufactured on a 10nm process, the previous one used a 16 nm process. The new A11 chipset certainly uses the battery a lot more efficiently than the A10 chip. Also to note is that the in-house GPU is also more power efficient than the last one, which was separate from the A10 chipset.

What’s more on the topic is that the new iPhones are capable of fast charging and wireless charging. Fast charging on the new iPhones charges the devices to 50% in 30 minutes, the charging speed of wireless charging is not specified yet. Keep in mind that these numbers are of the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, the numbers of iPhone X are not certified yet.