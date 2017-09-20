 
 

There Are High Chances That IPhone X Demand Will Not Be Able To Be Matched By Apple This Year

iPhone 8, 8 Plus, and iPhone X were just recently revealed by Apple. Of which, the iPhone 8 and the 8 Plus are already available for pre-order. The latest news suggests that iPhone 8 and 8 Plus will be facing some production problems, which will translate to delays in shipment for some people.

Of course, if the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus are going to face production delays, then it can be assumed that Apple will face a much worse nightmare trying to match the demand of iPhone X.

Ming-Chi Kuo from KGI Securities is the analyst who penned down the report. The report suggests that around 40 million iPhone X units will be able to find their way to new owners, which would mean that a lot of people will still be waiting for their iPhone X to arrive.

Ming-Chi also believes that Apple will be able to meet the demands by within the first half of 2018, and that the projected sales for iPhone X alone are 90 million units.

The main reason that will cause this delay in production – according to KGI Securities – is the round-cornered notched OLED display panel.

Samsung is currently the only supplier capable of manufacturing massive amounts of the display panel, which is still not enough for Apple. The 3D face detection sensors and camera are also among the factors holding down the production.

Ahmed Humayun
Ahmed Humayun is a technology journalist bringing you the hottest tech stories of the day.

 

 

