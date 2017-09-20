 
 

This Is How Much The IPhone X Actually Costs Apple (estimated)

Posted: Sep 20 2017, 6:15am CDT | by , in News | Apple

 

This is how much the iPhone X actually costs Apple (estimated)
 

 The 64 GB version of the new iPhone X is going to hit the market with a price of $999, while the 256 GB version is going to go for about $1149. These prices make the new iPhone X the most expensive iPhone in the history.

Get the Free Tracker App to find a Luvabella in Stock

Many eyes leaked a few tears when the price of the new iPhone X was revealed, while other people started pondering over how much Apple had to pay for a single iPhone X unit. Here is an estimate of what the new iPhone X actually costs Apple.

The top components that take cover most of the expenses are the $80 OLED display, $45 256 GB NAND memory, and the 3 GB RAM module that costs $24 per unit. Apple’s new A11 chipset is manufactured by TSMC via a 10nm processing technology.

The chipset costs $26 per unit, and the modem that is plastered onto the A11 chip is manufactured by Qualcomm and costs $18 per unit. So, the A11 chipset completely costs Apple $44 per unit.

The sensors that are required for the Face detection technology are also among the expensive components, costing about $25 for a single unit of the 3D sensor. The same sensors and cameras are then embedded behind the rear glass, the process costs $18.

Combining all of these prices, and the prices of other items, analysts have estimated the manufacturing cost to be around $415. The cost is more than 50% less than the price tag, which is quite infuriating. But don’t get mislead by the numbers.

These are only the costs of these items, the cost of logistics, development, R&D, and the money dedicated to building the firmware and software for the new iPhones are still unaccounted for in this estimation.

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/32" rel="author">Ahmed Humayun</a>
Ahmed Humayun is a technology journalist bringing you the hottest tech stories of the day.

 

 

Advertisement

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

SNES Classic and NES Classic to be Available in 2018

SNES Classic and NES Classic to be Available in 2018

New SNES Classic Trailer Reveals Rewind, Suspend Points, Frames and Super FX Support

New SNES Classic Trailer Reveals Rewind, Suspend Points, Frames and Super FX Support

 
Hatchimals Surprise Pre-orders Started at Walmart, Target and ToysRUs

Hatchimals Surprise Pre-orders Started at Walmart, Target and ToysRUs

Mercedes-AMG Project One Brings Formula 1 Hypercar to Frankfurt Motor Show 2017

Mercedes-AMG Project One Brings Formula 1 Hypercar to Frankfurt Motor Show 2017





The Tracker by I4U News

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Find the latest technology news, juiciest tech rumors, best deals and effective buying advice via the I4U Tracker. Read more.

Trending Products

Shopping Tools

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook