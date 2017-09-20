This is how much the iPhone X actually costs Apple (estimated)

The 64 GB version of the new iPhone X is going to hit the market with a price of $999, while the 256 GB version is going to go for about $1149. These prices make the new iPhone X the most expensive iPhone in the history.

Many eyes leaked a few tears when the price of the new iPhone X was revealed, while other people started pondering over how much Apple had to pay for a single iPhone X unit. Here is an estimate of what the new iPhone X actually costs Apple.

The top components that take cover most of the expenses are the $80 OLED display, $45 256 GB NAND memory, and the 3 GB RAM module that costs $24 per unit. Apple’s new A11 chipset is manufactured by TSMC via a 10nm processing technology.

The chipset costs $26 per unit, and the modem that is plastered onto the A11 chip is manufactured by Qualcomm and costs $18 per unit. So, the A11 chipset completely costs Apple $44 per unit.

The sensors that are required for the Face detection technology are also among the expensive components, costing about $25 for a single unit of the 3D sensor. The same sensors and cameras are then embedded behind the rear glass, the process costs $18.

Combining all of these prices, and the prices of other items, analysts have estimated the manufacturing cost to be around $415. The cost is more than 50% less than the price tag, which is quite infuriating. But don’t get mislead by the numbers.

These are only the costs of these items, the cost of logistics, development, R&D, and the money dedicated to building the firmware and software for the new iPhones are still unaccounted for in this estimation.