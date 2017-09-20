Halo is Coming to Nintendo Switch Version of Minecraft

Halo is ready to come to the Nintendo Switch. It will come to the platform disguised as the Microsoft franchise’s Minecraft mash-up pack. This pack has been available in the Xbox 360 and Xbox One versions up until now.

Get In Stock Alerts on Twitter for SNES Classic, Switch and More

A competitive console getting the pack has never been thought of by the developers. All this is about to change though.

When Minecraft launches later on this year, it will bring in its wake a great many transformations. Minecraft has been said by Microsoft to be the Better Together Update.

This is the very thing which will allow Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Windows 10, Android and iOS, Oculus Rift, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Samsung Gear VR possessors to play together. PlayStation invited Sony but the Japanese giant decided to stay away.

Meanwhile, Minecraft’s DLC is something which is still a project under construction. Custom skins are a wonderful thing indeed. Every gamer absolutely adores them. A whole list of playable personas are coming to the Nintendo Switch thanks to Minecraft.

This is super cool - the Halo Mashup pack and skins will be playable on ALL Bedrock Engine platforms; not just Xbox! #BetterTogether— Aubrey Norris (@Chupacaubrey) September 19, 2017

The proposal is that gamers can now play as Master Chief and his fellow Spartans on the Nintendo Switch. While this may seem outlandish to many, the fact of the matter is that soon gamers will be able to control the icon on the Nintendo handheld device.

One thinks that a Halo game could not operate on the Switch. Yet once again things have changed. The entire team of players will be coming to the Switch in the form of Minecraft. A wide variety of skins and textures from the Halo franchise will arrive in tow.

Players will be able to enjoy the games on the Switch for hours upon hours. The content will indeed be interesting. Yet a release date for the mashup pack has not been given by Microsoft for now. It is hoped that the whole deal will coalesce in time for the holiday season.

This will give maneuvering room to Nintendo to do its thing. Also Microsoft will be able to earn more money this way. The fact that Sony has decided to forgo the party is probably owing to the reason that Microsoft does not want its rival to interfere in its private matters. Whatever the case, the fun is about to begin so the gamers ought not to curb their enthusiasm.