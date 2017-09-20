 
 

Fast Charging IPhone 8/8 Plus And IPhone X Will Be Costly

Posted: Sep 20 2017, 6:23am CDT | by , in News | Apple

 

Fast Charging iPhone 8/8 Plus and iPhone X will be costly
 

 Apple has finally brought Wireless Charging Technology into their iPhone models released this year. But buyers will not be getting the setup right out of the box.

The box of the iPhone 8, 8 Plus, and the iPhone X will contain the regular 5W charging adapter that we have seen in previous models.

In order to buy a wireless charging setup, new iPhone owners will have to spend a lot of money.

The new iPhone have been tested to work successfully with the 29W chargers that are supplied with the 12-inch MacBook as well as the more powerful 61W and 87W charger adapters.

A 29W charger costs about $50. But that’s not all. These chargers are USB-C chargers, so you will have to buy a $25 USB-C to Lightning cable along with the 29W charger.

Third-party charging setups are also available, but you won’t be able to save a lot. They are cheaper, but not by a big margin.

In this scenario, you are lucky if you have a 12” MacBook Pro, or an iPad Pro, because all you will need then is a USB-C to Lightning cable to be able to charge your iPhone.

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/32" rel="author">Ahmed Humayun</a>
Ahmed Humayun is a technology journalist bringing you the hottest tech stories of the day.

 

 

