Posted: Sep 20 2017, 6:32am CDT | by , in News | Apple

 

What is the actual display size of iPhone X?
 

The official size of the screen of the new iPhone X is stated to be 5.8 inches, with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. This aspect ratio is even greater than the aspect ratio of Samsung’s Galaxy S8, which is 18.5:9, and LG G6’s 18:9. This is really great in pen and paper, but in real, the screen size should be taken of the screen that is actually usable.

iPhone X does have a 5.8” screen, but if you take into account that the notch at the top of the device makes the screen on its both sides unusable, you can calculate the actual aspect ratio of the new iPhone X.

the aspect ratio of iPhone X’s display screen from button to the start of the notch is just about 18.5:9. The most conventional YouTube and TV aspect ratio is 16:9. So, if you are only using 16:9 of the screen, you are left with a usable screen with the size of 4.96 inches.

Of course, the screen that you can use is of complete 18.5:9 pixels, but when you are viewing videos on your iPhone X, you will be using only a 16:9 portion.

As mentioned before, you will still have more usable area when you are using your smartphone vertically, like in vertical applications, messenger applications, and browsing.

So, as the final size of the screen, we will only take into account the rectangular portion that starts from the bottom and ends and the start of the notch at the top. The diagonal that you will have then will be of 5.56 inches, a considerable difference between the claimed 5.8 inches.

