iPhone X for $999 is a Value Price says Apple CEO Tim Cook

iPhone X was a surprise for most people. Apple introduced it along with iPhone 8 which led to the question about iPhone 9.

Get In Stock Alerts on Twitter for SNES Classic, Switch and More

Apple CEO Tim Cook was on Good Morning America with Robin Roberts to discuss all the questions there are about the new iPhone X. The most glaring and obvious question was the $999 price tag and Robin brought it up.

Cook seemed prepared for the question. He replied that in his opinion and of the company, they had incorporated the top-notch technology in the new iPhone.

The innovative technology has been designed according to the demands of the iPhone users. iPhone has become more of a necessity for the iPhone users. So, Apple targets to offer everything they want in the phone.

He said that this technology being available in iPhone X at $999 is at a value price. It is not really expensive. He said that people think that omission of some of the things like the home button might seem drastic.

However, an end to end display was added because Apple have evaluated that the users wanted it more in their new iPhone X. The Apple have also added face recognition and Cook also reassured iPhone users about their privacy concerns.

He said that facial recognition unlock is not accessed by Apple. Only the phone has the facial recognition pattern and it is encrypted so no one else has access to it.

Furthermore, the iOS 11 is going to be in the iPhone X which supports the brand new augmented reality feature. He said that it has not been available to masses until now.

So, he elaborated that Apple did not make products for mass production. They strive to make phones that had features that people want in their phone.