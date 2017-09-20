Bugatti Working on a Four-Door Electric Powertrain

Bugatti is one of the main Volkswagen branches that are known worldwide. The brand has been putting up some of the best cars in the market. Bugatti has been planning to develop a four doors car. They even introduced as a concept at the 2009 Frankfurt show. It was axed however, during development of the Chiron.

The dream was not dead. Wolfgang Durheimer, president of Bugatti Automobiles told Automotive News that they were still keen on making the four-door car a reality. It finally seems to be coming to realization. Reportedly, Volkswagen will be taking a final decision about the vehicle by the end of 2018.

The two current models, Chiron and Veyron have lifespans of 8 years and 12 years respectively which will runout by the 2024 or 2025 timeslot. The company will need a successor which can follow the two Bugatti vehicles easily. A one-model brand according to Durheimer as Bugatti will retain its one-nameplate marque.

Bugatti and Volkswagen look like they do not want to make a very quick decision. Durheimer noted that they want the decision to be as delayed as possible.

There is speculation that Bugatti might be thinking long term about electrification. Motor shows have made one thing clear that the automotive industry is going to be based on the electrification concept vehicles. The electrified cars are the future of the automotive industry.

Bugatti might want to wait until the electrification technology becomes common or easily available. The goal behind that will be to design a car that will be run on electricity. There was a plan to modify the Chiron to electrify the car. However, the weight of the car, packaging and the system asked for too much work.

Instead they have set their eyes on a new car that seems to be the realization of all their hopes and dreams. This car will have all the features that they have given up in the current production line of the company’s cars.