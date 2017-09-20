Mitsubishi e-Evolution Concept Revealed at Tokyo Motor Show

Mitsubishi has been talking about taking Lancer Evolution for a long time now. What has been the hold up? Well the Japanese firm has been looking for a newer and better model.

This better model would have electrification, with a new body style, and it will finally include all the vestiges that the humble Lancer on which every Evo has been based. Seems like that they finally found the solution. Why can we say that? The finally took out the Lancer Evolution.

Mitsubishi has introduced the e-Evolution concept at the 2017 Tokyo Motor Show. It revealed an image of the new car and Mitsubishi relented some details.

The concept features a coupe-like SUV body, a sophisticated all-wheel-drive system, an electric powertrain, and artificial intelligence. In the new revealed image, the Evolution concept features an angular design motif and bold roof buttresses.

It appears to be a coupe but its stance is very much in the vein of an SUV, with a raised ride height. There is also an expectation of some kind of self-driving technology. This feature is designed to aid the driver rather than take over from the driver.

Mitsubishi has not said what engine will power the new e-Evolution concept, but it’s safe to say there will some level of electrification, if not a completely electric powertrain.

The power expectation is expected to reach the vicinity of 300kW for the “very high performance automobile” Renault-Nissan-owned company

Mitsubishi has set its eyes on a new strategy for targeting sustainable growth with the e-Evolution concept. Mitsubishi is now part of an alliance with Renault and Nissan.

This alliance just announced a wide-ranging strategy that calls for a reduction in platforms, more parts sharing, and increased electrification.

Mitsubishi says that they will blend Mitsubishi Motors’ signature 4WD and electric powertrain know-how with advanced Artificial Intelligence technology under a low slung aerodynamic SUV Coupe shape.

The company also stated that the new Evolution model will be a “beacon” for its renewed ambition to “usher a new era of long term growth and sustainable development, returning to where it belongs to better embrace the future.”