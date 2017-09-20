Xbox One X Standard Edition Pre-order Available at Amazon, GameStop, Best Buy and Microsoft

 
 

The pre-order for the Standard Xbox One X has launched.

The new Xbox One X 1TB Standard Edition is now available for pre-order at four retailers listed below. The Xbox One X was available for pre-order in a limited Project Scorpio Edition last month. Today, Microsoft kicked off the pre-order for the regular Xbox One X Standard Edition at around 1pm ET in the US according to @TheTrackerApp. The standard edition has the same $499.99 price tag but does not feature the Project Scorpio tags, special case texture, and packaging. 

The Pre-order for the Xbox One X Standard is available now at Amazon, GameStop, Best Buy and Microsoft:

Xbox One X Standard Edition at Amazon

Xbox One X Standard Edition at GameStop

Xbox One X Standard Edition at Best Buy

Xbox One X Standard Edition at Microsoft

Online inventory tracking app The Tracker has sent out notifications to its users about the pre-order availability. You get notified when the Xbox One X Standard is in stock for pre-order at the above stores. Download the free The Tracker app for Android and iOS (search for "i4u" in app stores).

The Xbox One X is going to be the most powerful console on the market this fall. Microsoft claims that the Xbox One X has 40% more power than any other console. There are now over 130 games that take advantage of the power of the Xbox One X including Far Cry 5, L.A. Noire, Greedfall, Okami HD, Forza Motorsport 7, Super Lucky's Tale, Sea of Thieves Technical Alpha, Crackdown 3, State of Decay 2, Madden NFL 18 Standard Edition and Middle-earth: Shadow of War.

Key specifications of the Xbox One X include 8GB flash memory, 12GB GDDR5, 1TB HDD, 4K UHD Blu-ray Disc drive, HDMI 2.0b, AMD FreeSync, DTS 5.1, Dolby Digital 5.1, TrueHD with Atmos, Bluetooth, Dual-band Wi-fi and IR Blaster. Microsoft said that the Xbox One X is the most pre-ordered Xbox in history.

