SNES Classic Stock Shows Up at Walmart Stores in High Numbers

Walmart stores on the East coast started to receive SNES Classic inventory. As reported earlier this month, store inventory trackers will show data of the number of SNES Classic consoles available at stores.

Researching multiple zip codes on store inventory tracking service BrickSeek shows that especially Walmart stores on the East Coast are flushed with SNES Classic inventory. Many stores show 96 SNES Classic units in stock. This number even exceeds the leaked store inventory levels that surfaced last week.

The Walmart Supercenter at 400 Park Pl in Secaucus and the Walmart Supercenter at 150 Harrison Ave in Kearny, both in New Jersey are among the Walmart stores showing 96 SNES Classic units in stock.

Lines on September 29 can become almost 100 people long, and the last in line will still get a $79.99 SNES Classic Edition. Nintendo's announcement of making more SNES Classic available on launch day than the overall shipment of NES Classic shows effect.

Based on the data in BrickSeek the distribution of SNES Classic to the 5,000 Walmart Stores across the Nation just started. Most stores still show no SNES Classic inventory.

To search for SNES Classic stock at your local stores, you need the SKU, UPC or DCPI number of the SNES Classic for each store. Find below the stores that can be searched for SNES Classic inventory and the services that can be used. It is important to note that BrickSeek numbers can be incorrect and should never be used to argue with Walmart associates about the availability.

Walmart: SNES Classic SKU: 741-65-9089

Search with BrickSeek, Zoolert, iStockNow

Target: SNES Classic DCPI: 207-29-7001

Search with BrickSeek, Zoolert, iStockNow

Best Buy: SNES Classic SKU: 5919830

Search with Zoolert, iStockNow

GameStop: SNES Classic SKU: 152771

Search with Zoolert

ToysRUs: SNES Classic UPC: 045496590758

n/a

We also expect the SNES Classic to be available online on release day. Starting September 29, the SNES Classic will be available at the following online stores:

The Tracker app is available on iOS and Android. You can find the app in the app store with searching for just for "i4u". The Tracker in stock alerts are now also available on Twitter. Follow @TheTrackerApp to not miss a hot item in stock online.

Starting September 29, the SNES Classic will be available at the following online stores:

Amazon

GameStop

Walmart

Best Buy

Target

ToysRUs

Play-Asia

B&H Photo

Five of Nintendo's major retail partners offered the new retro console for pre-order on August 22. All stores have quickly sold out of the SNES Classic. We have published a complete rundown of how the whole SNES Classic pre-order craziness.