OLO 3D Printer for Smartphone Delayed for Bluetooth Support

The $99 ONO 3D printer, now called OLO 3D printer, raised over $2 million on Kickstarter. The small 3D printer was originally scheduled to be released in Fall of 2016. Now the project is a year late and just got delayed again, but this time it might be for the best.

For some weird reason, the team behind the OLO 3D smartphone printer decided to control printing via the audio port of the smartphone. After several failed attempts to make a working circuit board that is compatible with all smartphones, the team finally gives up on this idea and switches to a Bluetooth interface.

In the update released today the OLO 3D Inc. states: "We looked deeper into this issue, and found that even with the same phone, a different OS handled sound differently, in the latency, power, ramp, fade in, fade out, and even the automatic normalization of the sound."

"Now that we understand the magnitude of the differences, we realize that we would never be certain if new updates or new phones would continue to work with ONO. We had chosen audio, because it appeared to be the most promising solution in terms of compatibility and simplicity. It turns out that this was simply not the case."

The solution to the problem is Bluetooth. The projected timeline for the Bluetooth ONO 3D Printer is adding another month before the printer is sent into certifications. How long the certification process takes is not clear yet.

Many backers are of course very angry and also fear that they got scammed. The OLO 3D team is though not hiding. They will be at the Maker Faire in New York this weekend. If OLO 3D Printer backers will be present, they will have to face tough questions.