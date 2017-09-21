Fluent Forever App Is 2nd Most Funded App In Kickstarter's History

The Fluent Forever language learning method exists since several years now. Created by Gabriel Wyner, the Fluent Forever language learning method has been proven to work, but required a lot of busy work.

Wyner's method involved using his book, pronunciation trainers and a third party flashcard app. The new Fluent Forever app is aimed at removing the efforts of manually researching and creating flash cards.

The Fluent Forever App uses a powerful tool known as a Spaced Repetition System. They're basically flashcards on steroids. They figure out when you're going to forget a particular word or phrase, and then test you at the optimal moment, right before you forget. They're one of the most efficient ways to push information into your long-term memory.

Launched on September 19, the Fluent Forever app has raised $250,000 in less than 24 hours. This makes the app right now the second most funded app on Kickstarter. Right now the funding level is at $281,000 and there is still almost a month to go.

Gabriel Wyner created the first version of Fluent Forever also with the help of Kickstarter back in 2013. Now he is back with an ambitious plan to take make Fluent Forever more accessible to a wider audience. Watch the Fluent Forever app pitch below.

Find the Fluent Forever app crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter. The release of the Fluent Forever app is planned for August 2018