 
 

Fluent Forever App Is 2nd Most Funded App In Kickstarter's History

Posted: Sep 21 2017, 3:02am CDT | by , in News | Technology News

 

Fluent Forever App Is 2nd Most Funded App in Kickstarter&#039;s History
 

New language learning app reaches $250,000 funding goal in less than 24 hours.

The Fluent Forever language learning method exists since several years now. Created by Gabriel Wyner, the Fluent Forever language learning method has been proven to work, but required a lot of busy work.

Get In Stock Alerts on Twitter for SNES Classic, Switch and More

Wyner's method involved using his book, pronunciation trainers and a third party flashcard app. The new Fluent Forever app is aimed at removing the efforts of manually researching and creating flash cards.

The Fluent Forever App uses a powerful tool known as a Spaced Repetition System. They're basically flashcards on steroids. They figure out when you're going to forget a particular word or phrase, and then test you at the optimal moment, right before you forget. They're one of the most efficient ways to push information into your long-term memory.

Launched on September 19, the Fluent Forever app has raised $250,000 in less than 24 hours. This makes the app right now the second most funded app on Kickstarter. Right now the funding level is at $281,000 and there is still almost a month to go.

Gabriel Wyner created the first version of Fluent Forever also with the help of Kickstarter back in 2013. Now he is back with an ambitious plan to take make Fluent Forever more accessible to a wider audience. Watch the Fluent Forever app pitch below.

Find the Fluent Forever app crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter. The release of the Fluent Forever app is planned for August 2018

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

SNES Classic and NES Classic to be Available in 2018

SNES Classic and NES Classic to be Available in 2018

New SNES Classic Trailer Reveals Rewind, Suspend Points, Frames and Super FX Support

New SNES Classic Trailer Reveals Rewind, Suspend Points, Frames and Super FX Support

 
Hatchimals Surprise Pre-orders Started at Walmart, Target and ToysRUs

Hatchimals Surprise Pre-orders Started at Walmart, Target and ToysRUs

Mercedes-AMG Project One Brings Formula 1 Hypercar to Frankfurt Motor Show 2017

Mercedes-AMG Project One Brings Formula 1 Hypercar to Frankfurt Motor Show 2017





The Tracker by I4U News

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Find the latest technology news, juiciest tech rumors, best deals and effective buying advice via the I4U Tracker. Read more.

Trending Products

Shopping Tools

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook