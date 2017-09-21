Xbox One X is Overall Bestseller in Video Games on Amazon

PlayStation Store gift cards are usually on top of the bestseller list in the video game isle on Amazon. Not today. The new $499.99 Xbox One X 1TB Standard Edition is now the overall bestseller in the video game category. Microsoft launched the pre-order for the Xbox One X Standard Edition on Wednesday.

The Xbox One X was initially available as pre-order as limited Project Scorpio Edition last month. Now Xbox fans can secure the regular edition without the Project Scorpio markings. The pre-order allocations for the Xbox One X appear to be quite large. Amazon, GameStop, Microsoft and Best Buy continue to offer the Xbox One X Standard Edition for pre-order.

Microsoft has still six weeks to manufacture Xbox One X units until the release on November 7.

The production of the Xbox One X seems to go well in Suzhou, China. Corporate VP of Device Panos Panay can be seen in the photo below inspecting the production at the factory first hand.

Great to have @panos_panay and team in the factory checking ship ready Xbox One X’s coming off the line. Looking good for November 7th. pic.twitter.com/4iISfjdhpl— Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) September 20, 2017

The Xbox One X is going to be the most powerful console on the market this fall. Microsoft claims that the Xbox One X has 40% more power than any other console. There are now over 130 games that take advantage of the power of the Xbox One X including Far Cry 5, L.A. Noire, Greedfall, Okami HD, Forza Motorsport 7, Super Lucky's Tale, Sea of Thieves Technical Alpha, Crackdown 3, State of Decay 2, Madden NFL 18 Standard Edition and Middle-earth: Shadow of War.

Key specifications of the Xbox One X include 8GB flash memory, 12GB GDDR5, 1TB HDD, 4K UHD Blu-ray Disc drive, HDMI 2.0b, AMD FreeSync, DTS 5.1, Dolby Digital 5.1, TrueHD with Atmos, Bluetooth, Dual-band Wi-fi and IR Blaster.